H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Aethlon Medical (AEMD) and a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aethlon Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Aethlon Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $624.9K and GAAP net loss of $2.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $819.6K.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a therapeutic technology company, which focuses on addressing global health and biodefense needs. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a medical device that targets the elimination of circulating viruses and tumor-secreted exosomes that promote cancer progression. The firm operates through two segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in May 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.