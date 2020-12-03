H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Aemetis (AMTX)

Aemetis (AMTX) received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Ballard Power Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Aemetis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Aemetis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.92 million and GAAP net loss of $12.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.33 million.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. It operates through the North America and India segments. The North America segment comprises of the Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, the Goodland Plant, and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment includes the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.