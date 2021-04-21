H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.46, close to its 52-week high of $30.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.37B and has a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACRS in relation to earlier this year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.