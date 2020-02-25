H.C. Wainwright Initiates a Buy Rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 32.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $2.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.63 and a one-year low of $0.46. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 2.25M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.