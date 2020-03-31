H.C. Wainwright Downgrades Avrobio (AVRO) to Hold

Avrobio (AVRO) received a Hold rating and a $13.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avrobio with a $32.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.32 and a one-year low of $9.76. Currently, Avrobio has an average volume of 334.4K.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network. AvroBio launched in 2015, is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Geoff Mackay, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.