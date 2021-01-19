H.C. Wainwright Believes Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.00, close to its 52-week high of $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 69.0% and a 57.9% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Yield10 Bioscience with a $17.33 average price target.

Based on Yield10 Bioscience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204K and GAAP net loss of $2.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.98 million.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.