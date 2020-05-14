H.C. Wainwright Believes Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.86, close to its 52-week high of $40.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Y-Mabs Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel antibody therapeutics for oncology targets. The company’s services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.