H.C. Wainwright Believes Western Copper (WRN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Western Copper (WRN), with a price target of $2.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.35, close to its 52-week high of $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Copper with a $2.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.53 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 310.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WRN in relation to earlier this year.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.