H.C. Wainwright Believes Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) on April 29 and set a price target of $3.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.52, close to its 52-week high of $3.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Uranium Royalty Corp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.08.

The company has a one-year high of $3.58 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Uranium Royalty Corp has an average volume of 119.8K.

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.