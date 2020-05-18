H.C. Wainwright Believes TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Won’t Stop Here

Brian Anderson- May 18, 2020, 7:02 AM EDT

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.30, close to its 52-week high of $21.59.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 54.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TG Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.67, representing an 84.5% upside. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on TG Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38K and GAAP net loss of $51.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38K and had a GAAP net loss of $35.16 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

