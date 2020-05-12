H.C. Wainwright Believes TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Still Has Room to Grow

Ryan Adist- May 12, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (TGTX), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.30, close to its 52-week high of $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 55.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.68 and a one-year low of $4.95. Currently, TG Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.27M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1101, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts