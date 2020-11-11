H.C. Wainwright Believes TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 74.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Turning Point Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, representing a 33.5% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TCR2 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company, which develops biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. The company offers cancer therapy, T-cell biology, Immunology and Molecular biology. It also engages in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on TCRR: