H.C. Wainwright Believes Surface Oncology (SURF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Surface Oncology (SURF), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.07, close to its 52-week high of $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $11.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.25 and a one-year low of $1.38. Currently, Surface Oncology has an average volume of 984.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.