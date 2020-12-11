H.C. Wainwright Believes Sierra Metals (SMTS) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals (SMTS) today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25, close to its 52-week high of $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.65, which is a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.43 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Sierra Metals has an average volume of 258.9K.

Sierra Metals, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the Peru and Mexico geographical segments. The Peru segment consists of Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment conssits of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.