H.C. Wainwright Believes Sharps Compliance (SMED) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.01, close to its 52-week high of $16.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstone Green Energy, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sharps Compliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.40, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.01 million and net profit of $1.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.57 million and had a net profit of $970K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.