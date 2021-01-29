H.C. Wainwright Believes Sharps Compliance (SMED) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.75, close to its 52-week high of $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Sharps Compliance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.70 and a one-year low of $4.35. Currently, Sharps Compliance has an average volume of 132.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMED in relation to earlier this year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.