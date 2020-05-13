H.C. Wainwright Believes Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on May 8, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.00, close to its 52-week high of $17.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.33 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average volume of 815.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PTGX in relation to earlier this year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates that address significant unmet medical needs. The firm’s initial lead product candidates, PTG-100 and PTG-200, are being developed for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, respectively. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.