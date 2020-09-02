H.C. Wainwright Believes Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) yesterday and set a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.86, close to its 52-week high of $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 54.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Oxford BioMedica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Oxford BioMedica has an average volume of 10.03K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OXBDF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Read More on OXBDF: