H.C. Wainwright Believes Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.00, close to its 52-week high of $12.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.9% and a 36.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.42 and a one-year low of $2.46. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 1.12M.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

