H.C. Wainwright Believes Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.82, close to its 52-week high of $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.50, implying a 54.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.95 and a one-year low of $2.46. Currently, Ocular Therapeutix has an average volume of 826.9K.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline include Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC . The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

