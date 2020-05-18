H.C. Wainwright Believes Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.24, close to its 52-week high of $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 82.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, representing a 54.9% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.