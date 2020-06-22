H.C. Wainwright Believes MTBC (MTBC) Won’t Stop Here

MTBC (MTBC) received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.15, close to its 52-week high of $8.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.2% and a 39.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $9.77 average price target, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

Based on MTBC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.87 million and GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $295.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.