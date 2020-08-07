H.C. Wainwright Believes Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.20, close to its 52-week high of $28.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 42.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $43.33 average price target, which is a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.31 and a one-year low of $6.51. Currently, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 86.86K.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.