H.C. Wainwright Believes Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.75, close to its 52-week high of $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, implying a 94.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.07 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, Minerva Neurosciences has an average volume of 371.7K.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. Its product pipeline includes Roluperidone, Seltorexant, MIN-117, and MIN-301. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.