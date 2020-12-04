H.C. Wainwright Believes Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) and a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.56, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kymera Therapeutics with a $57.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.

Read More on KYMR: