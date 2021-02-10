H.C. Wainwright Believes Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 2, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.47, close to its 52-week high of $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.33, which is a 177.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490K and GAAP net loss of $24.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226K and had a GAAP net loss of $62.4 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.