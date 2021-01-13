H.C. Wainwright Believes Immunovant (IMVT) Won’t Stop Here

Ryan Adist- January 13, 2021, 6:17 AM EDT

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.95, close to its 52-week high of $53.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.89, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on January 4, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $125.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts