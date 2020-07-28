H.C. Wainwright Believes Immunic (IMUX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.65, close to its 52-week high of $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 53.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25, a 196.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Immunic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.