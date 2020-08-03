H.C. Wainwright Believes Immunic (IMUX) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.20, close to its 52-week high of $17.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 51.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.00, a 197.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.81 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 355.6K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

