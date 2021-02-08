H.C. Wainwright Believes IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.64, close to its 52-week high of $20.75.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.4% and a 66.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

IDEAYA Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.97 million and GAAP net loss of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.