H.C. Wainwright Believes Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.70, close to its 52-week high of $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hookipa Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.77 and a one-year low of $8.10. Currently, Hookipa Pharma has an average volume of 207.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOOK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.