H.C. Wainwright Believes GoldMining (GLDLF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on GoldMining (GLDLF), with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.46, close to its 52-week high of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoldMining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.49, representing a 244.1% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.61. Currently, GoldMining has an average volume of 303.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GLDLF in relation to earlier this year.

GoldMining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero. The company was founded by Amir Adnani on September 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.