H.C. Wainwright Believes Golden Star Resources (GSS) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS) today and set a price target of $6.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.85, close to its 52-week high of $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Golden Star Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.19, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.93 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 772.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.