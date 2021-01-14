H.C. Wainwright Believes Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73, close to its 52-week high of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 66.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Golden Minerals Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Golden Minerals Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.15 million and GAAP net loss of $1.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AUMN in relation to earlier this year.

Golden Minerals Co. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties containing precious metals. Its projects include El Quevar, Velardeña, Santa Maria, Rodeo, and Yoquivo. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.