H.C. Wainwright Believes Genmab (GMAB) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.00, close to its 52-week high of $25.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Genmab’s market cap is currently $16.26B and has a P/E ratio of 49.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.98.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.