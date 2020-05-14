H.C. Wainwright Believes Genmab (GMAB) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab (GMAB), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.39, close to its 52-week high of $29.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genmab with a $29.00 average price target, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Genmab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $892 million and net profit of $269 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $591 million and had a net profit of $72 million.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its portfolio includes two products, daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company was founded by Donald Lee Drakeman, Florian Schonharting, and Jan G. J. van de Winkel on June 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.