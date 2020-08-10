H.C. Wainwright Believes First Majestic Silver (AG) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on First Majestic Silver (AG) today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.97, close to its 52-week high of $14.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Majestic Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.32.

Based on First Majestic Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.79 million and GAAP net loss of $32.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $88.28 million and had a net profit of $2.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AG in relation to earlier this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

