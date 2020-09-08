H.C. Wainwright Believes Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Evoke Pharma (EVOK) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.48, close to its 52-week high of $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evoke Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $6.06 and a one-year low of $0.73. Currently, Evoke Pharma has an average volume of 1.49M.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Matthew J. D’Onofrio, Cam L. Garner, Scott L. Glenn, and David A. Gonyer in January 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.