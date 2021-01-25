H.C. Wainwright Believes Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.25, close to its 52-week high of $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 77.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Eton Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $224M and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 161.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its portfolio consists of injectable, oral liquid, ophthalmic products pipelines. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.