H.C. Wainwright Believes ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma (EPIX), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.02, close to its 52-week high of $13.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ESSA Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.22 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 152.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPIX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.