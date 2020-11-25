H.C. Wainwright Believes Energy Fuels (UUUU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Fuels (UUUU), with a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.12, close to its 52-week high of $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Energy Fuels has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.63, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Fuels’ market cap is currently $277.9M and has a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UUUU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Fuels, Inc. operates as a mining development company. It engages in the exploration, evaluation and permitting of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.