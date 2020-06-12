H.C. Wainwright Believes Drdgold (DRD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Drdgold (DRD), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.95, close to its 52-week high of $10.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Drdgold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $10.79 and a one-year low of $2.35. Currently, Drdgold has an average volume of 517.3K.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.