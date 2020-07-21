H.C. Wainwright Believes Cytosorbents (CTSO) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Sean Lee CFA maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55, close to its 52-week high of $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.3% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and Gritstone Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytosorbents is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.74 and a one-year low of $3.49. Currently, Cytosorbents has an average volume of 582.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.