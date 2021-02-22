H.C. Wainwright Believes Cullinan Management (CGEM) Still Has Room to Grow

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.50, close to its 52-week high of $46.55.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 62.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cullinan Management with a $48.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CGEM in relation to earlier this year.

Cullinan Management Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.