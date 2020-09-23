H.C. Wainwright Believes Corvus Gold (KOR) Won’t Stop Here

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Corvus Gold (KOR) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87, close to its 52-week high of $3.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Corvus Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.85.

The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 68.83K.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.