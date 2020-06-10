H.C. Wainwright Believes Corvis Gold (CORVF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Corvis Gold (CORVF), with a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.22, close to its 52-week high of $2.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corvis Gold with a $4.48 average price target.

Based on Corvis Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.89 million.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.