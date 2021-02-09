H.C. Wainwright Believes Collplant Holdings (CLGN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Collplant Holdings (CLGN), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.58, close to its 52-week high of $22.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Collplant Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $22.90 and a one-year low of $6.00. Currently, Collplant Holdings has an average volume of 44.89K.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of medical products for tissue repair, initially for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. The company’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, CollPlant Surgical Matrix. Collplant Holdings was founded by in June 2004 and is headquartered in Ness-Ziona, Israel.