H.C. Wainwright Believes ClearSign Combustion (CLIR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ClearSign Combustion (CLIR), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.70, close to its 52-week high of $5.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 72.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ClearSign Combustion with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on ClearSign Combustion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.11 million.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. The company was founded by Richard F. Rutkowski, David B. Goodson, and Geoffrey D. Osler on January 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.