H.C. Wainwright Believes ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.72, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChemoCentryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.71, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.43 and a one-year low of $6.37. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 712.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.