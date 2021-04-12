H.C. Wainwright Believes Celcuity (CELC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity (CELC), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.60, close to its 52-week high of $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 67.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celcuity with a $30.00 average price target, implying a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.25 and a one-year low of $4.03. Currently, Celcuity has an average volume of 289.3K.

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded in January 2012 by Brian Sullivan and Lance Laing and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.